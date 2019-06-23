|
Ida Bess Knieper
1928-2019
Ida Bess Knieper, 91, passed away Wednesday, June 20, 2019. She retired from Big 3 Industries in 1985. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Leo Knieper; parents Eddie Lee Burt and Maude Burt Taylor; brothers Clifton and Bobby Burt, and sister Katherine Burt. She is survived by her sons Ron and wife, Barbara, and Michael and wife, Linda, and daughter Bobbye Britsch and husband Gerald; 8 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, and funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, 13001 Katy Freeway. Interment will follow in Memorial Oaks Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , Houston and Southeast Texas Chapter, 6055 S. Loop E., Houston, TX 77087. The family would like to thank the staff at Autumn Leaves of Memorial City for their love and support for the last 6 years
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 23, 2019