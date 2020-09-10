Ida Mae Reese
1927-2020
Ida Mae Louise Reichle Reese, 92, passed away peacefully in the wee hours Sept. 6, 2020. Ida was born Sept. 20, 1927 to Ernest and Louise Reichle in New Ulm Texas, where she lived with brother Ernest Reichle until he shipped off for WW2. She was predeceased by all 3, as well as her adoring husband, Glenn Bryan Reese, Jr., and her aunt, Marie Bosse and uncle, Ernest Sydow.
She leaves behind her 3 children, William (Bill) Edward Reese, Glenn Bryan Reese III and Beverly Ann Reese Davis, her two grandchildren, Christopher Michael Davis & Nicholas Benjamin Davis, and great grandchild Harrison Quyen Davis. Also, Son-in-law Walter Davis, grand-daughter's-in-law, Sandra Nguyen Davis and Marney Wheeler Davis. Ida was a kind and loving mother and wife and was devoted to taking care of her family. She worked as an accounts receivable clerk at Permian Corporation once her children were in high school, until she retired. She loved gardening in her youth and was on a bowling team for several years. She was of German descent and lived most of her childhood in Navasota where she attended Navasota High School. She moved to Houston at age 18 and attended Business School in the Old M&M building in downtown Houston. Ida and her mother moved to Montrose and landed on the same street that her future husband's family lived on. She met Glenn B, fell in love and they were married in Las Vegas Nevada where he was stationed. They had their first child, Bill there and later were transferred to Panama City Florida where they had their second child, Glenn. Later when Glenn B was honorably discharged, they moved back to Houston where they had their third child, Beverly, and lived out the rest of their lives in Bellaire.
Ida loved music, dancing, the old movies, musicals and most of all travel. She traveled to many places in Europe and went on several cruises, but was most fond of getting to visit her brother's graveside in Normandy France. She loved cooking and cleaning house, and ironing and watching soap operas when she was younger. She loved studying German and practiced it daily. Ida was loved by all that knew her and will be missed dearly, especially by her three children.
A visitation is planned for Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at 12pm with graveside following at 1pm, at The Woodlawn Funeral Home Chapel. Due to the pandemic we have opted to not have refreshments. Mask's are required and the number attending is limited to family and close friends. Please call in advance. Our sincere thanks. Woodlawn Funeral Home, 1101 Antoine Drive, Houston, Texas 77055. 713-682-3663 www.woodlawnfh.com