Ida Lucille Young1925-2020Our beloved "Sis," Ida Lucille Young peacefully passed away at home with her family around her on Friday, October 30, 2020, at the age of 94. Sis was a Christian all her life and she is now in the care of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Ida was born December 16, 1925 in Houston, Texas. Although Sis never married, she had an extended family which she loved and cared for all her life.She became a registered nurse after graduating from Reagan High School. She worked as a nurse for Dr. Howard Evans in Houston for 30 years, and after his retirement she continued working in the Houston Medical Center, the last being Women's Diagnostic Hospital, retiring at age 72. Sis was an active member of Grace Presbyterian Church for many years and enjoyed singing in the choir. Ida is preceded in death by her mother and father; Lula Young and Samuel Young, brothers; Martin Young, Gerald Young, and Beryl Young. She is survived by her brother; Donald Young and his wife, Doris and many nieces and nephews. Sis will always be in our hearts and memories, and with eternal gratitude to her sister-in-law Doris and her niece Donna and Donna's husband, Curtis Holcomb. Funeral service will be held at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 1101 Antoine Drive, Houston, Texas 77055 on Friday, November 6, 2020. Visitation will be from 11:00am to 1:00pm and the service will start at 1:00pm. The burial will immediately follow the service at Woodlawn Garden of Memories.