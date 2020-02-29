|
|
Ignacio Alberto Pujol
1928-2020
Sugar Land- Ignacio Alberto Pujol was born in Havana, Cuba on February 12, 1928. He passed away at 92 on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at home peacefully with his wife at his side.
He leaves his wife of 66 years, Ana Irma (Castillo) Pujol; his daughter, Ana Irma Pujol Burger, her husband Dave Burger, his son, Ignacio Pujol Jr, and his wife Cindy Pujol. His granddaughter DeeAna Archer her husband Todd Archer, grandson Alexander Pujol his wife Analisa Pujol. His great grandchildren Isabella Archer, Bliss Archer, Bethany Archer and Bailey Archer. And many family members in Miami.
In his early years he attended Belen Strake Jesuit in Havana then attended The University of Miami, graduating in 1952 with a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering. Ignacio started his career with Texaco in Cuba. He met his wife, Ana Pujol, and they were married in 1953. They left Cuba in 1960 with their 2 children traveling for work to many countries before settling in Houston.
In Houston he worked for Union Carbide. Mr. Pujol worked as a process engineer, project engineer and project manager for various engineering and construction companies. He designed and built various bay homes in Galveston for himself and close friends. He was always handy with both a set of plans and a box of tools. He was always willing to share his knowledge of the trade with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He leaves behind a granddaughter who he taught to fix and build anything. He enjoyed living on the water most recently on Tiki Island before moving back to Sugar Land.
A visitation will be held Sunday from 1-3 with a private burial Monday.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 29, 2020