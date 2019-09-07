|
|
Ima J. Mattox
1923-2019
Ima J. Mattox was born on October 8, 1923 in Magness, Arkansas and passed away on September 4, 2019 in Baytown, Texas. There will be a graveside service held at Houston National Cemetery on Wednesday, September 11th at 2 pm. Ima is preceded by Elmer, her husband of 62 years and her mother and father George and Vinie Young. She is survived by several nephews and cousins. The family would like to show appreciation to Allenbrook Administration and staff and Heart to Heart Hospice.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 7, 2019