Services Spring Woods United Methodist 1711 Cypress Creek Pkwy Houston, TX 77090 Memorial service 10:00 AM Spring Woods United Methodist Church 1711 Cypress Creek Parkway Houston , TX View Map Resources More Obituaries for Imogene Youngblood Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Imogene Youngblood

1934 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Imogene Youngblood

1934-2019

Imogene Youngblood age 84, passed away peacefully May 12, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband Ray of nearly 60 years, her daughter Janet and daughter-in-law Christine.

She was preceded in death by her son Michael Youngblood.She was born in Robert Lee, Texas to Morrison and Nellie Price. She is a graduate of McMurray University, majoring in business. She had a career teaching business courses at Tulia and Crane High Schools, and Hogg Junior High. In the 1960s, she was an active participant in the League of Women Voters. In the 1980s, she was the original writer of the Northwest Houston Habitat for Humanity.

For 40+ years Imogene was a member of and volunteered at Spring Woods United Methodist Church. She served in the capacity of newsletter creation, among other activities. Additionally, she served several terms as President of the United Methodist Women at Spring Woods.

Family & friends are invited to attend memorial services on Saturday, May 18th at 10:00 a.m. at Spring Woods United Methodist Church, 1711 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston, TX 77090. A light luncheon and snacks will be provided, immediately following the service, in the parlor.

Memorial donations may be made to the Spring Woods United Methodist Church. Published in Houston Chronicle on May 16, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries