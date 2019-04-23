Ina Elizabeth Wigger

1928-2019

Ina Elizabeth (Talley) Wigger, 90, died peacefully April 21, 2019, surrounded by family following an extended illness. She was born Dec. 1, 1928, in Molino (Audrain County), Missouri, the daughter of Jennings Bryan Talley and Ruth (Kammarmeyer) Talley.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, retired pastor Rev. George Edward Wigger of Cypress-Fairbanks, Houston, Texas. Other survivors include her oldest daughter, Linda Ruth Clark, and grandson, Craig Edward Clark, both of Houston; her youngest daughter, Karen Elizabeth Crisp and her husband, E. Darrell Crisp, M.D., of Belton, Texas; her sister, Ruth Janet (Talley) Whitfield of Houston; and a brother, William Henry Talley of Mexico, Missouri. Her loss also is mourned by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Elizabeth Wigger was born and reared on the Talley farm near Mexico, Mo., and attended Mexico High School, graduating in 1947. Upon graduation, she attended Hannibal-LaGrange College, where she met her husband. They were married Aug. 20, 1950, at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Molino.

Her professional career was spent entirely in the elementary school teaching profession, with her first year at Piddletown, Mo. She interrupted her teaching career to finish additional schooling (graduating with a bachelor's degree from Southwest Missouri State University at Springfield, Mo.,) and to raise her family. She returned to teaching later, retiring in 1998 following 33 years in the teaching profession, most of it in the first grade.

She was a long-time member of Champion Forest Baptist Church and had been active in Baptist church life almost her entire life, teaching Sunday school classes, leading women's missions-organization groups, and many other church activities and pastor's wife duties. She also taught English as a Second Language on a volunteer basis, and also volunteered for a number of years at a local facility for Alzheimer's patients. She also frequently made meals and pies to take to church members or friends who were ill.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested contributions to Champion Forest Baptist Church missions programs, Houston Baptist University's Reading Literacy Lab, or the Salvation Army for memorial gifts in her memory.

After a private graveside service, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later time. Those services are pending. You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.kleinfh.com, where service information will be posted when finalized. Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary