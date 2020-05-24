Ina Rychlik

1934-2020

Mrs. Ina Rychlik, age 86 of Winnsboro, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 in Winnsboro. She was born on March 29, 1934 in Travis County, Texas to the late Frank Maynard and Lorna Fay Whitt Maynard. She was a loving mother, homemaker and hard worker. Ina was a longtime member of the Winnsboro Church of Christ and active in the D.A.V. She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, Leonard Rychlik and second husband, Bud Strickland, sisters Ruthie Brenson, Frankie Dikerson and Nila Berry. She is survived by her sons, Wesley Rychlik and his wife Jan of Mt. Pleasant, Wendell Rychlik and his wife Teresa of Katy; daughters, Lorna Farrar and her husband George of Sulphur Springs and Denise Henson and her husband, Ricky of Winnsboro; sister, Linda Wade of Burnett; eleven grandchildren, twenty four great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.



