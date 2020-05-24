Ina Rychlik
1934 - 2020
Ina Rychlik
1934-2020
Mrs. Ina Rychlik, age 86 of Winnsboro, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 in Winnsboro. She was born on March 29, 1934 in Travis County, Texas to the late Frank Maynard and Lorna Fay Whitt Maynard. She was a loving mother, homemaker and hard worker. Ina was a longtime member of the Winnsboro Church of Christ and active in the D.A.V. She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, Leonard Rychlik and second husband, Bud Strickland, sisters Ruthie Brenson, Frankie Dikerson and Nila Berry. She is survived by her sons, Wesley Rychlik and his wife Jan of Mt. Pleasant, Wendell Rychlik and his wife Teresa of Katy; daughters, Lorna Farrar and her husband George of Sulphur Springs and Denise Henson and her husband, Ricky of Winnsboro; sister, Linda Wade of Burnett; eleven grandchildren, twenty four great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Published in Houston Chronicle on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beaty Funeral Home Inc
816 W Broadway St
Winnsboro, TX 75494
(903) 342-5211
