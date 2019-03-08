Inez Eskowitz

Inez Kaufman Eskowitz passed away on March 6, 2019. A native Houstonian, Inez was born on October 15, 1929 and lived her entire life in Houston. She graduated from Reagan High School and attended The University of Texas at Austin. After returning to Houston, she worked for Travelers Insurance and Grocers Supply. Inez married Maurice Eskowitz in 1952, and they were happily married for almost 61 years. She loved being a stay-at-home mom when their children were young. As their children grew older, she began working alongside Maurice at White Oak Pharmacy. Later she was office manager at Allied Reporters for many years and a longtime volunteer at Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital. Her husband, children, grandchildren, and extended family were the most important things to her, and she got great satisfaction from their achievements. She had a wide circle of friends. Once someone met Inez, they were friends forever.

Inez was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Lillian Kaufman; her brother, Raymond Kaufman and his wife, Lillian; and brother-in-law Barnett (Bob) Magids. She is survived by her beloved children Sheryl, Bruce, and Barbara Eskowitz; her adoring grandchildren, Marshall and Jayme Eskowitz and Kevin and Betsy Eskowitz; her loving sister-in-law Reba Magids; and nieces and nephews.

She will be remembered always for her love of family and friends, and she will be greatly missed by all.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 8 at 1:00 pm at Congregation Beth Yeshurun, 4525 Beechnut. Burial will follow at Beth Yeshurun Cemetery on Post Oak. The family requests that donations be made to Congregation Beth Yeshurun or a .