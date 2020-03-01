|
Inge Ruth Fletcher
1928-2020
We always assumed that Laura Hillenbrand would write the story of Mother's life and (of course) Meryl Streep would play the lead in the movie adaptation. While that may still happen, sadly Mother passed away on February 12, 2020, and she will never have the opportunity to see her story on the big screen.
Our mother, Inge Ruth Fletcher (nee Sachs) lived a most amazing life. She made friends wherever she went and everyone was always intrigued with her hybrid European accent and captivated by her stories. As Mother would explain: she was born in Germany in 1928, moved to Shanghai, China as a girl where she attended a British school, subsequently taught at the same school, and in 1947, married an American Army Officer who brought her to the U.S. as his young war bride.
Born Inge Ruth Sachs, Mother was the daughter of Edith and Alfred Sachs. Her sister Ursula, was born 4 years earlier and they lived in a small town, Gross Strehlitz, Germany. She and her family lived under the threat of mounting Nazi persecution and they finally escaped Germany in August of 1939. She, sister Ursula, and Alfred and Edith managed to book passage on the last passenger ship allowed to leave Germany. Three days after they left Germany, war was declared. They sailed to Shanghai, China, one of the only open ports accepting Jews. There, they lived in a Jewish ghetto. Inge and her family lived 8 years in Shanghai. Meanwhile, most of their family members who had remained in Germany perished in concentration camps.
Life was not easy and there were countless stories that our mother would tell about the conditions in Shanghai. But, as she was quick to remind us, she and her parents and sister were certainly better off than the many family members who were sent to concentration camps, work camps, or simply disappeared without a trace in the continuing round ups and persecution.
Inge grew from a young girl to a woman in Shanghai and that is where she met and fell in love with Carl Fletcher. Carl was an American officer serving with the American Armed Forces. Inge and Carl married in Shanghai and after the war, Carl returned to his home in New York City to make preparations to bring his bride to the U.S. Inge sailed on a troop transport ship to the U.S. some months later and eventually Inge and Carl would settle in Houston along with Inge's sister, brother-in-law and her parents.
In Houston, Carl became a clinical psychologist and he and Inge raised two daughters, Julee and Susan. Life was good. Inge was the perfect partner for Carl as well as being a great mother to her daughters. Everyone, friends and family would gather at the Fletcher house enjoying Carl's good nature and Inge's warmth and hospitality. In 1978, Carl accepted a job with the Veteran's Administration in Washington D.C. It was there that Mother became even more enamored with her adopted country. She worked as a docent for the Smithsonian Institution and was the perfect tour guide for any friends or relatives that would come to visit.
In 1980, Carl died and Inge became a widow at 52. She moved back to Houston to be close to her parents and her daughters. Although Inge had relied on Carl for so much, she realized that she had to become independent. Living through adversity from such a young age, Inge learned to adapt to difficult and even dangerous circumstances. She had the intelligence and competence to fix, change, or improve all manner of things and situations, thus making her way positively through her life. After moving back to Houston, she bravely learned how to drive a car and navigate Houston traffic and became the family expert on many things including IRS tax preparation and filing. Inge bought a house in Meyerland and everyone again, would gather at the Fletcher house, this time with Inge in the lead role.
Over the last few years, Inge continued to enjoy the company of both of her daughters and her grandchildren, Marika and Jack. She was always eager to have them come to her house or ready to go out to dinner and treat the whole family. Life was a warm party with her family around her.
Inge continued to live independently until health issues forced her to move to assisted living in 2017. Even in her assisted living apartment, she educated and entertained many people with her stories of the past for as long as she could. As Inge became more fragile, it was apparent that a very bright light would not be shining much longer. We all tried to capture some of that bright light so that we could continue to share Inge's stories of persecution, triumph and love. Inge passed away peacefully at the age of 91, but her love and her stories continue to live through many.
Inge is survived by her daughter Julee Hilderman and granddaughter Marika Renee Cantu (John), daughter Susan Fletcher King and grandson Jack King. Inge will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery reuniting with Carl once again. A memorial service will be held on March 14, 2020 at 2:00PM in the chapel at Holly Hall Retirement Community, 2000 Holly Hall St. Houston, Tx. 77054.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make contributions to the Holocaust Museum Houston at https://hmh.org/give/ways-to-give/ or Jewish Family Services https://www.jfshouston.org/jfsfoundation/donations.php.
