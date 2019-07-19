Home

Johnson Funeral Home Inc. - Houston
5730 Calhoun
Houston, TX 77021
(713) 747-9604
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church
3202 Trulley St.
Houston, TX
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church
3202 Trulley St.
Houston, TX
View Map
1923 - 2019
Iola S. Moss Obituary
MRS. IOLA S. MOSS
1923-2019
Iola S. Moss
The Lord's Doorkeeper
December 14, 1923 –
July 6, 2019

The Lord's Doorkeeper, Iola S. Moss ended her earthly assignment on July 6, 2019. Iola was the loving mother and grandmother of 5 children, 8 grandchildren, and a host of great-grand children
She was a member of Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, in Houston, Texas where she ushered faithfully from the age of 5 until her feet would no longer hold her up!
Iola was known for her giving spirit, her willingness to help others and her belief in hard work. She was known for her love of God.
We will miss her and await the day when we will join with her again in glory, but we know that she is now living her greatest passion… to truly be a Doorkeeper in the House of her God! Rejoice in Peace Big Mama, we love you!
Services: 7/20/2019
Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church
3202 Trulley St.
Houston, Texas 77004
Viewing: 9:00 a.m.
Home Going Service: 11:00 a.m.
Interment: Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Pearland, Texas
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 19, 2019
