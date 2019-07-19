MRS. IOLA S. MOSS

1923-2019

Iola S. Moss

The Lord's Doorkeeper

December 14, 1923 –

July 6, 2019



The Lord's Doorkeeper, Iola S. Moss ended her earthly assignment on July 6, 2019. Iola was the loving mother and grandmother of 5 children, 8 grandchildren, and a host of great-grand children

She was a member of Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, in Houston, Texas where she ushered faithfully from the age of 5 until her feet would no longer hold her up!

Iola was known for her giving spirit, her willingness to help others and her belief in hard work. She was known for her love of God.

We will miss her and await the day when we will join with her again in glory, but we know that she is now living her greatest passion… to truly be a Doorkeeper in the House of her God! Rejoice in Peace Big Mama, we love you!

Services: 7/20/2019

Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church

3202 Trulley St.

Houston, Texas 77004

Viewing: 9:00 a.m.

Home Going Service: 11:00 a.m.

Interment: Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Pearland, Texas Published in Houston Chronicle on July 19, 2019