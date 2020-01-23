|
Mr. Ira Berdine
Franklin
1927-2020
Mr. Ira Berdine Franklin of Lafayette, Louisiana, entered eternal rest on January 20, 2020. He was born in Sheldon, TX on September 21, 1927. Ira was married to Willie Inez Foster Franklin. He was a member of the Grand Lodge of Texas Sampson #231. His passions were nature and speaking of his long interesting life.
Left to cherish his memory, his Louisiana family: Justin, Lyndi, Noah, Kamryn, Sophie, Amalie Bourque; cousins: Gene Thomas & wife Barbara, Myron Long & wife Linda, Doris Long & spouse, Danny Hill & wife Linda (Greenhaw); along other family members and friends.
Visitation for family and friends will begin on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 8:30am with the funeral ceremony beginning at 10:30am in the Grand Chapel at Brookside Funeral Home. Interment to follow in Brookside Memorial Park.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 23, 2020