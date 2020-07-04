Ira Frances McNatt

1927-2020

Ira Frances Cox McNatt passed away peacefully on June 30, 2020 in Madisonville, Texas. She was weeks away from celebrating her 93rd birthday. Frances was born on July 29, 1927 in Avery, Texas. As a young woman, she moved to Dallas where she met her lifelong sweetheart, Dr. James Kenneth McNatt, Sr. They married in 1957 and moved to Houston, Texas where she was office manager, secretary and nurse at her husband's family medical practice at Parkway Professional Building. During that time, she became a mother to James Kenneth McNatt, Jr. After retiring in 2003, they moved to their farm in New Waverly, Texas where she thrived living the country lifestyle she had always loved.

Throughout her life, Frances McNatt was a lot of different things to a lot of different people. She was a caring mother to her only son Jamie, a loving grandmother to Andy, James "Lake" and Mary Frances, a loyal sister to Pauline, Deenie and PeeWee, a wonderful aunt to her nieces and nephews, and finally, a devoted wife to the most important man in her life. No matter what role Frances played in your life, she did a perfect job, always brightening the room with her smile and laughter. She loved the outdoors and taught her grandkids how to garden and fish. She also taught them to drive long before they had a license! She will be reuniting with her beloved son Jamie, her sister Peewee, her parents Chester and Ima Lavern Cox, and many other family members who will be overjoyed to see her enter the gates of Heaven. She leaves behind her husband, Dr. James Kenneth McNatt, three grandchildren, daughter-in law, Wendy McNatt, and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. Frances also leaves behind the Webb family - Kirk, Stacey, Maggie and Emmy- who she loved like her own. Frances will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Grandma McNatt made the sun shine brighter!



