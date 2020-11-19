MR. IRA B. SCOTT, SR.1917-2020103, educator, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. There will a viewing on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 9:00am to 10:30am open to the public, followed by the Omega Psi Phi Ceremony at Trinity United Methodist Church at 2600 Holman St Houston, Texas 77004.The Celebration of Life Services will be private by invitation only beginning at 11:00am following the Omega Ceremony. Pastor Ed Jones, Rev. Robert McGee, officiating. The interment will follow at the Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to: Omega Nu Phi Educational Center (ONPEC) c/o Ira B. Scottt, Sr. Scholarship Fund P O Box 65963 Houston, Texas 77021 or Cashapp $ONPEC2020. Services will be live streamed at: Trinityhtx.online.church.