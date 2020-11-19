1/1
Ira Scott Sr.
1917 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ira's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MR. IRA B. SCOTT, SR.
1917-2020
103, educator, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. There will a viewing on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 9:00am to 10:30am open to the public, followed by the Omega Psi Phi Ceremony at Trinity United Methodist Church at 2600 Holman St Houston, Texas 77004.
The Celebration of Life Services will be private by invitation only beginning at 11:00am following the Omega Ceremony. Pastor Ed Jones, Rev. Robert McGee, officiating. The interment will follow at the Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to: Omega Nu Phi Educational Center (ONPEC) c/o Ira B. Scottt, Sr. Scholarship Fund P O Box 65963 Houston, Texas 77021 or Cashapp $ONPEC2020. Services will be live streamed at: Trinityhtx.online.church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Viewing
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Trinity United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Service
Trinity United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
t Trinity United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home Inc. - Houston
5730 Calhoun
Houston, TX 77021
(713) 747-9604
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Johnson Funeral Home Inc. - Houston

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved