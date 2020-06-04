Irene M. Abercia1929-2020Irene Margiolos Abercia was born in Houston, TX on November 20, 1929 to Micheal and Clara Margiolos. She was a graduate of Austin High School.She married the love of her life George Abercia on June 7, 1953 at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Irene was a loving wife and a wonderful mother and grandmother to her four children.and 13 grandchildren. She dearly loved her grandkids and bragged on them every chance she had, She had a special bond with each and everyone,During High School, Irene worked with her father in the family Greek restaurant. She was also very proud to have worked in the juvenile division of the Houston Police Department in the late fifties. In the early seventies Irene and George ventured into their family business which they have run successfully the past 50 years.Irene was a fixture at St. George Orthodox Church where she was a member of the choir, Ladies Altar Society, a Sunday school teacher and a founding member of the Mediteranaean Festival to name a few. If there was a way to help at the church, she was there.Irene was happiest when she was spending time with her family. Whether it was at their bay house, on a cruise or at a family meal you could count on her quick wit and sharp tongue to bring a smile to her family.She is survived by her husband of 67 years George, her four children and spouses Ronald and Karen Abercia, Karen and Jeff Burns, Sheryl and Daniel Namee and Melissa and Russell Simmons, her 13 grandchildren Ali, Elise, Katherine, Micheal, Zachary and Rana, Joshua, Olivia and Thomas, Nicholas, Christopher, Lauren, Reese, Noah and Abigail. Along with her brothers and sister and their spouses.Family viewing will be held Friday morning at 9 am with funeral service to follow beginning at 10 am at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church at 5311 Mercer in Houston, TX. Service will be officiated by Fr. James Shadid and Fr. George Katrib.In lieu of flowers please make a donation to St. George Orthodox Church in her name.