IRENE VEVER BROUSSARD

1929-2019

Irene Vever Broussard, long time Houston resident, passed away Sunday, the 2nd of June, 2019, just two weeks after joyfully celebrating her 90th birthday.

Irene was born on May 18, 1929 to Zinaida Vorotilina Vever (Pashenkoff) and Jan Vever in Harbin, China. In 1947, she married the love of her life, Dr. Garfford Joseph Broussard, in Tientsin. Shortly afterwards, they left for America, where they made Texas their home and raised a beautiful family.

Irene's graceful spirit and wise guidance to her loved ones will always be remembered. She was a passionately devoted, loving, and nurturing mother, Nana, and aunt to many. Mom relished cooking, reading, studying, gardening, and caring for her orchids and violets. She cherished memories created by her worldwide travels, with special affection for "the beach."

Known for her masterful intellect and curiosity for learning, Irene graduated with a bachelor's degree from Rice University and a master's degree from the University of Houston.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her beloved husband of 67 years, Garfford. She leaves three daughters, Karen Broussard Marlow, Colleen Broussard Hudgens, and Jennifer Broussard (Frank Martin); and four grandchildren, Kristian Marlow (Kahler), Alexandra Hudgens Kalas (Jan), Nick Marlow (Kasey), and Hunter Hudgens. Her loyal companions for decades, Maria Josefina Navarrete, Alejandro Diaz, and her cat, Morris, provided years of support and comfort.

We wish to thank the doctors and nurses of Memorial Hermann Hospital and Houston Hospice, and her caretakers, Marty, Angela, and Rosa, for their magnificent care.

We sincerely thank Oscar R. Rosales, M.D. for his ongoing love and care of our parents for more than 20 years. Memorial contributions can be made in his honor to the Houston Center for Vascular Health:

houstonvascularhealth.org

A Funeral Mass will take place at St. Cecilia Catholic Church on Friday, the 21st of June, 2019, at 1:00 PM with a private Rite of Committal. A reception celebrating Irene's life will immediately follow the funeral.