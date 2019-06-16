Home

Earthman Hunters Creek Funeral Home
8303 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77024
(713) 465-8900
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Cecilia Catholic Church
Visitation
Following Services
The Forest Club
9950 Memorial Drive
Irene Broussard Obituary
Irene Vever Broussard
1929-2019
Irene Vever Broussard, long time Houston resident, passed away Sunday, the 2nd of June, 2019, just two weeks after joyfully celebrating her 90th birthday.
A Funeral Mass will take place at St. Cecilia Catholic Church on Friday, the 21st of June, 2019, at 1:00 PM with a private Rite of Committal. A reception celebrating Irene's life to follow, location to be announced.
Please visit www.earthmanhunterscreek.com for full obituary.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 16, 2019
