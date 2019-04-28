|
Irene G. Dickerson
1920-2019
Irene Graham Dickerson passed away peacefully on April 18, 2019. Irene is preceded in death by her husband Doyle Dickerson, daughter Gayle Scheffler, parents William & Hilda Graham, sister Ruth Huggins and brother Steve Stevens. Irene is survived by her grandson Rolf Scheffler and wife Katie, their children Tyler and Hailey, grandson Bernie Scheffler and wife Victoria, their children Roman and Adelaide, and grandson Mark Brian Leudecke and wife Ginger. Irene is also survived by many other loved ones.
Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service in Irene's honor on Tuesday, April 30th at Foundry United Methodist Church at 10:30am. 8350 Jones Rd. Houston, TX 77065
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2019