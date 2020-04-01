|
|
Irene Reaux Hutchins
1919-2020
Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life. – 23rd Psalm
Ms. Irene Reaux Hutchins peacefully entered into Eternal Rest March 24, 2020.
A faithful member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and longtime resident of the Sunnyside Community in Houston, she lived a beautiful life of 100 years.
Cherishing her memory and in God's care, she leaves her daughter, Olivia E. Holdman; grandchildren, Errol Monson, Tory Holdman, Christopher Hutchins and Lance Hutchins; and many other dear relatives and friends.
Private burial at Paradise South Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 1, 2020