|
|
Irene (Rena) Karalis
1931-2020
Irene (Rena) Karalis, 89 of Houston, Texas, passed away February 25, 2020. She was born in Alexandroupolis Greece to parents George and Fani Stylianidou.
Irene was a recording artist in Athens, Greece (professional name Rena Styl) and immigrated to Houston in 1967 with an exclusive contract to sing in a local Greek club. She delighted audiences throughout Greece and Houston until the latter part of the '70s.
Irene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. After retiring from her professional career, she enjoyed being a homemaker, cooking and keeping a very very clean house. She loved shopping and doling out gifts, advice and kind words to family members, especially her grandsons.
Irene will be greatly missed by all those she touched in her lifetime. She is survived by her devoted husband of 52 years, Nick T Karalis, her son Tasos Karamitsos and wife Thelma, her grandsons Tasos and John Karamitsos and her great grandson Christian Karamitsos. Additional family members are Kleo and Dale Grimland, Alexander Garcia, William Guajardo and wife Arcelia and daughter Mia, and Christopher Guajardo and wife Arielle.
Visitation and funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday March 4th starting at 9:00 am at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox cathedral with burial at Forest Park Lawndale.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2020