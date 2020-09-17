Irene Alexander McElroy

1921-2020

Irene Alexander McElroy ascended to the good Lord just shy of her 100th birthday, born February 12, 1921 in Holly Grove, Alabama. She was a mother for the ages, mothering her 8 brothers and sisters with sister Alene after her mother Malissa died when she was 8, mother to her daughter Lucretia Pittman, and perfect grandmother to "all her babies," granddaughter Lisa Pittman, 46, and great-grandchildren Lana & William De Paula, 15, 12. She treasured her "little family," showering her babies with unconditional love, helping to raise them, and teaching them values and all the "right ways of life." Irene treated each of their frequent visits as special joyous events and would do absolutely anything they wanted, whether it be making biscuits and chocolate sauce or building a fire in summer. As she would say, she "lived to please."

Irene gave of herself completely to all she knew, preparing copious holiday feasts in her immaculately decorated home and volunteering for 25 years at Tallowood Church's nursing home services by tirelessly setting up and wheeling in the residents. Enduring a tough childhood, Irene was grateful to those who aided her including "Aunt" Claudia and "Uncle" Avery. Irene lived by sincere gratitude throughout her entire life, always making the best of any circumstance, and thanking anyone who lent her hand in any way. She never felt sorry for herself. Every meal she ate included thanks to God, giving Him the glory for each day of life, her family, and her accomplishments. She read the Bible and prayed daily for blessings upon her family.

Irene moved to Houston with her husband and daughter in 1956, and was proud to be an admired and award winning associate at Newberry's, Foley's, and Macy's for 50 years. Her husband died when she was only 53 and she continued on solo in life. Through all of life's experiences, she worked hard, and was unfailingly positive, determined, gracious, and seeking to serve God. Irene was poised, independent, strong and self-reliant—an inspiration to those who knew her. Yet, Irene was extremely humble and always sought to improve herself. Irene always wore a smile, never said a negative word, never let anything get her down, and never complained. She valued her many friends and enjoyed hosting them for luncheons. She was the utmost polite and classy hostess, and always had a gift on hand to celebrate anyone's special occasion.

Irene loved to garden; her hedges always perfectly trimmed and her flower beds perennially colorful. Her home was filled with the vibrant plants she cultivated and she adored fresh flowers. Irene appreciated her home and maintained it to cleanly and decorative magnificence, the walls lovingly lined with portraits honoring her beloved family. Irene took pride in her beautiful appearance, her outfits, and always well coifed red hair, and she instilled these attributes in her daughter and grandchildren. She taught Lisa to apply make-up and ensured that Lucretia and Lana received braces for beautiful smiles.

When she was 94, Irene lived with her grandchildren in Austin for a year and despite her physical limitations, she still cooked, cleaned, and did the laundry—this was her essence—she always wanted to be of service to those around her. Age was never a call to the rocking chair for Irene. Her secret to life was focusing on the positive, living for the future, and refusing to dwell on any disappointments of the past. No matter the challenge, she never stopped trying to "get better" and "do all the right things."

Irene wanted it known that she "had a wonderful, wonderful life." We have been blessed to enjoy her gentle love, example, and guidance for so long. Irene is survived by brother Alvin Alexander and predeceased by husband Dr. Richard McElroy and son-in-law Dallas Pittman.



Funeral services will be at 3:30PM, with visitation at 2:30PM at Memorial Oaks Funeral Chapel (Katy freeway) Graveside service following.

Memorial Oaks is following all covid restrictions, including distancing and a mask, as well as limiting the number of people.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store