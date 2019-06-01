Irene Timothy

1953-2019

We are sad to announce the passing of Irene Timothy, beloved wife of Richard C. Timothy III and mother of Erin Timothy. She is survived also by her sister Anna Bartosch and Brother Albert Trujillo, their spouses Alvin and Rose; daughter-in-law Deanie Renteria and granddaughters Savannah and Layla Renteria, great-grandson Jude, and many nieces and nephews. Irene was a loving wife, mother, and a friend to all she met. She lost a battle against extreme hardships; her Soul was pure and she is now with our Heavenly Father. Her charm, beauty, and graciousness will missed by all that knew her. May She Rest In Peace.

A small, short service will be held June 7th at Brookside Memorial Park in the Chapel of Chimes at 2:30. A Memorial Celebration of her life will be held a later date for all of her friends and family. The family asks to send Prayers and Pictures, and to bring only fond memories and stories to share.