Irma Duran
1932 - 2020
Irma R. Duran
1932-2020
Irma R. Duran, 87 passed away on March 18, 2020. She is survived by her
children, Dee, Duane, Darien and Dru. A memorial will be held on June 11, 2020 at 11:00 at Cypress Fairbanks Funeral Home at 9926 Jones Rd., Houston, TX. For more details please go to the Cypress Fairbanks Funeral Home web site at: WWW.CYFAIRFUNERALS.COM/TRIBUTES



Published in Houston Chronicle on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Cypress Fairbanks Funeral Home
May 7, 2020
Mi más sentido pésame a la familia Duran, el perder a un ser querido en la muerte es un dolo insoportable, pero les quiero compartir un texto de la Biblia el cual es de mucho consuelo y esperanza para estos momentos difíciles. Es (Isaías 26:19) dice "Tus muertos vivirán. Mis cadáveres se levantarán. Despierten y griten de alegría residentes del polvo! Porque tu roció es como el roció de la mañana, y la tierra dejará que los que están impotentes en la muerte vuelvan a vivir". Con estas palabras Dios nos asegura que nuestros seres queridos que han muerto, "volverán a vivir" que maravilloso será cuando llegue ese día, espero que este texto bíblico les sirva de consuelo, nuevamente les doy mis más sinceras condolencias a toda la familia Durán.
Rosalinda M.
