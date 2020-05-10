Irma R. Duran
1932-2020
Irma R. Duran, 87 passed away on March 18, 2020. She is survived by her
children, Dee, Duane, Darien and Dru. A memorial will be held on June 11, 2020 at 11:00 at Cypress Fairbanks Funeral Home at 9926 Jones Rd., Houston, TX. For more details please go to the Cypress Fairbanks Funeral Home web site at: WWW.CYFAIRFUNERALS.COM/TRIBUTES
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 10, 2020.