Irma Jean Shniderson
1933-2020
Irma Jean (Axelrad) Shniderson passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 at the age of 87 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimers. Irma is survived by her loving husband of 28 years, Stan Shniderson, brother Burt Cohen, sister-in-law Jo Price, son Evan Axelrad, and her 9 grandchildren. Additionally, her sons Larry and Randy preceded her in passing.
Born and raised in Nashville, TN, by parents Mary and Jack Cohen. Irma grew up with brother Burt Cohen and her dog Puchie.
Irma moved to Austin, Texas at the age of 18 to attend the University of Texas. There she met Moise Axelrad, a medical student. In 1956, they married and moved to Houston, where they raised a family of three boys, Randy, Larry, and Evan. They were married for 18 years, before Moise developed Multiple Sclerosis and eventually succumbed to the disease.
In 1982, Irma met Stan Shniderson at a party and developed a relationship that included socializing with friends, travelling, and enjoying each other's company. In 1992, Irma and Stan married and lived happily together.
Irma was known as a warm, caring person that enjoyed playing Mahjong with friends, going to plays and musicals, and visiting family throughout the country in New York, Kansas, and Boston.
Irma and Stan frequently attended services at both Beth Israel and Beth Yeshurun where they enjoyed weekly and holiday services. Irma and Stan truly enjoyed each other's company, spending much of their time together socializing with friends, travelling, and walking together around Houston.
In 2010, Irma was diagnosed with Alzheimers and they continued enjoying their usual activities until October 2015, when she moved to Seven Acres Jewish Geriatric Center. They continued spending a lot of time together at Seven Acres sitting outside, listening to music, and going to programs which they would both sponsor. The family is extremely grateful for the excellent care she received during her 5 years there.
May Irma's memory be a blessing!
The funeral took place this week at Beth Yeshurun Post Oak, Cantor Vadim Tunitsky officiated.
Donations in Irma's memory may be made to Seven Acres Jewish Geriatric Center www.sevenacres.org
or a charity of your choice
.