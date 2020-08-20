1/
Isabel Guzman
1923 - 2020
Isabel M. Guzman
1923-2020
Isabel M. Guzman, 96. of Houston, Texas passed away on August 17, 2020. She was born on November 5, 1923 in Brownsville, Texas.
There will be a visitation on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm including a Rosary Service starting at 7:00 pm at Pat H. Foley & Co. Her Funeral Mass will be on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 12:00 pm at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 3600 Brinkman St. Houston, Texas 77018. Interment will follow at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery, 6900 Lawndale Ave. Houston, Texas 77023. Facial Masks will be required upon entry of the funeral home, church, and cemetery.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Pat H. Foley & Company
AUG
23
Rosary
07:00 PM
Pat H. Foley & Company
AUG
24
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 19, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
