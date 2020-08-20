Isabel M. Guzman1923-2020Isabel M. Guzman, 96. of Houston, Texas passed away on August 17, 2020. She was born on November 5, 1923 in Brownsville, Texas.There will be a visitation on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm including a Rosary Service starting at 7:00 pm at Pat H. Foley & Co. Her Funeral Mass will be on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 12:00 pm at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 3600 Brinkman St. Houston, Texas 77018. Interment will follow at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery, 6900 Lawndale Ave. Houston, Texas 77023. Facial Masks will be required upon entry of the funeral home, church, and cemetery.