Isabel James Davis
2018-2019
Isabel James Davis was born in Houston on the 20th of December 2018 and went to be with the Lord on the morning of Wednesday, the 21st August 2019.
In her short time, she experienced a lifetime's worth of love from her parents, Margaret Elkins Davis and William Warren Davis, and her three siblings, Benjamin, Annie, and William.
Isabel will be remembered as a happy, smiley baby, who loved playing with her older siblings and watching them with wide-eyed curiosity.
She will be sorely missed by all, including her grandparents, Carolyn and Platt Davis and Jenny Elkins; her great-grandmother, Lucy Gray Arnold; her thirteen aunts, uncles, and cousins; and her many kind friends, all of whom find comfort knowing that Isabel is safe in the arms of her grandfather, James Anderson Elkins III, and observing the world with that same curiosity from Heaven.
The family will gather for a private celebration of Isabel's life.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family suggests that memorial contributions be directed to Nick Finnegan Counseling Center, 2714 Joanel St., Houston, TX ,77027; to St. Luke's United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 22013, Houston, TX, 77227-2013; to Texas Children's Hospital, 1919 S. Braeswood Boulevard, MC 4-4483, Houston, TX, 77030-4412; or to the .
Please visit Isabel's online memorial tribute at geohlewis.com where words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2019