Isabel E. Mora

1944-2020

Isabel Mora, 75, entered into eternal life on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in Houston, Texas. She was born in El Campo, Texas on October 15, 1944 to Samuel and Guadalupe Gutierrez Escamilla.

Isabel is survived by her husband, Rudy, of 51 years; Daughters, Sandra and husband Dale Alvarez, Rebecca and husband Guillermo Medina, Rhonda and husband Juan Lopez; Grandchildren, Jacob and Alex Melchor, Esteban, Andrew and Amilia Medina, Madilynn and Arielle Lopez; Sister Esther Garcia of El Campo; many nieces and nephews.

Isabel was preceded in death by her parents; Brothers Crispin and Valentin Escamilla of El Campo; Sisters Genoveva Harris of El Campo and Pauline Saucedo of Dallas.

Services will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Prince of Peace Catholic Community, 19222 Tomball Parkway, Houston, Texas 77070.

Viewing/Visitation is at 10:00 a.m. and Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. (both in The Mary Chapel)

Interment will take place at Houston National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. (please return to the church before 1:00 p.m. for the procession)

Funeral services entrusted to Claire Brothers Funeral Home, 7901 Hillcroft, Houston, Texas 77081.



