ROSS MORTUARY, INC - HOUSTON
3618 LYONS AVE.
Houston, TX 77020
713-223-8071
Isadora Wills


1922 - 2019
Isadora Wills Obituary
Isadora Rita Robinson Wills
1922-2019
GOD HAS CALLED HIS SAINT HOME! Leaving to cherish her loving memory, her devoted children Carolyn Hightower, Dr. Rebecca Wills, Dr. Patrick Wills (Wendy), Michael Russell Wills Jr. (Cecil), Claire Shynett (Michael) and Martin Wills (Delores). Fourteen grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren and friends whom she loved and loved her. Funeral Service will be held at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church, 4000 Sumpter St., Houston, TX 77020. Viewing starts at 8 AM, Rosary 9 AM, Burial Mass 10AM. In lieu of flowers donations to Catholic Daughters Scholarship – VAST Academy. Mail to CDA, 6643 Laughlin St. Missouri City, TX 77489.
Published in Houston Chronicle from July 25 to July 26, 2019
