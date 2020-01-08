|
|
J C Bumgardner
1923-2020
J C "Jim" Bumgardner, 96, passed away peacefully, January 4, 2020 after a short illness. J C was born in Oklahoma and raised in Abilene, Texas. He was the son of John C. Bumgardner and Mayme Jobe Bumgardner. Upon graduation from high school, he joined the Marine Corps, serving from August 1941 until July of 1945. Jim, as a Marine, attended Southwestern University where he met his future wife of 74 years, Betty Reynolds. Later at Colorado College he was injured and discharged from the Corps.
Upon discharge he hitchhiked to Houston and asked for the hand of his sweetheart. He later began a long career with Western Auto working in various management positions in Houston, Louisiana and Florida. Retiring in the 80s, he and Betty started a real estate investment business in Houston.
Jim is survived by his wife Betty, son Scott Bumgardner and wife Maria, granddaughter Kimberly Ramirez and husband Rick, and great grandchildren Trent and Trisha Ramirez. He was proceeded in death by his grandson Justin C. Bumgardner.
A graveside service will be held, at 2 pm Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery 6900 Lawndale Street Houston, TX 77023. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Disabled American Veterans at their site www.DAV.org.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 8, 2020