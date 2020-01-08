Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Settegast-Kopf [email protected] Creek
15015 Southwest Fwy
Sugar Land, TX 77478
(281) 565-5015
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
2:00 PM
Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for J. Bumgardner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

J. C. Bumgardner


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
J. C. Bumgardner Obituary
J C Bumgardner
1923-2020
J C "Jim" Bumgardner, 96, passed away peacefully, January 4, 2020 after a short illness. J C was born in Oklahoma and raised in Abilene, Texas. He was the son of John C. Bumgardner and Mayme Jobe Bumgardner. Upon graduation from high school, he joined the Marine Corps, serving from August 1941 until July of 1945. Jim, as a Marine, attended Southwestern University where he met his future wife of 74 years, Betty Reynolds. Later at Colorado College he was injured and discharged from the Corps.
Upon discharge he hitchhiked to Houston and asked for the hand of his sweetheart. He later began a long career with Western Auto working in various management positions in Houston, Louisiana and Florida. Retiring in the 80s, he and Betty started a real estate investment business in Houston.
Jim is survived by his wife Betty, son Scott Bumgardner and wife Maria, granddaughter Kimberly Ramirez and husband Rick, and great grandchildren Trent and Trisha Ramirez. He was proceeded in death by his grandson Justin C. Bumgardner.
A graveside service will be held, at 2 pm Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery 6900 Lawndale Street Houston, TX 77023. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Disabled American Veterans at their site www.DAV.org.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of J.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -