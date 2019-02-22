|
|
Minister J. C. Guillory
1942-2019
He fought a good fight, He has finished the race, He kept the faith. II Timothy 4:7
Mr. Guillory's life will be celebrated Saturday, February 23rd, 10:00 AM, in the Rose Chapel of Mabrie Memorial Mortuary. Visitation will be prior to service beginning at 9:00 AM.
He leaves in God's care his loving and devoted wife, Mrs. Mattie Guillory; daughter, Matylin Hegger; son, Richard Jones; siblings, Rose Guillory Mourning (Charles), Elizabeth Herman, Leona Guidry and Ashton Guillory (Janice) and many other dear relatives and friends.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 22, 2019