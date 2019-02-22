Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
5000 Almeda Road
Houston, TX 77004
(713) 942-7673
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
5000 Almeda Road
Houston, TX 77004
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
5000 Almeda Road
Houston, TX 77004
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for J. Guillory
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Minister J. C. Guillory


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Minister J. C. Guillory Obituary
Minister J. C. Guillory
1942-2019
He fought a good fight, He has finished the race, He kept the faith. II Timothy 4:7
Mr. Guillory's life will be celebrated Saturday, February 23rd, 10:00 AM, in the Rose Chapel of Mabrie Memorial Mortuary. Visitation will be prior to service beginning at 9:00 AM.
He leaves in God's care his loving and devoted wife, Mrs. Mattie Guillory; daughter, Matylin Hegger; son, Richard Jones; siblings, Rose Guillory Mourning (Charles), Elizabeth Herman, Leona Guidry and Ashton Guillory (Janice) and many other dear relatives and friends.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now