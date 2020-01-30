|
|
Dr. J. David Holcomb
1941-2020
Dr. Jimmy David "Pop" Holcomb died peacefully on January 26, 2020 following a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Dr. Holcomb was born on July 27, 1941 in Jacksonville, Texas to Maurice and Lura Holcomb. He remained in Jacksonville throughout his school years, graduating from Jacksonville High School in 1959.
In 1962 and 1965, respectively, Dr. Holcomb earned his undergraduate and master's degrees from Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, Texas. Despite contracting Polio as a young boy which prevented him from physically participating in football or basketball, he developed a love for sports and, in college, ably juggled his studies with managing the SFA Lumberjacks basketball team. It was also in Nacogdoches that Dr. Holcomb met his beautiful wife, Penelope "Penny" Jones.
Dr. Holcomb and Penny were married in 1965 and immediately moved to Houston, where he began a doctoral program at the University of Houston. While pursuing his Doctor of Education, Dr. Holcomb again drew upon his love of sports by coaching at Galena Park Junior High School, taking the 8th grade football and basketball teams to their respective championships in 1966. Postdoctoral studies took the young couple to Los Angeles and Lexington, Kentucky, before Dr. Holcomb accepted an assistant professor position at Baylor College of Medicine in June 1972. This was the beginning of a long and accomplished career with BCM.
Dr. Holcomb worked as a professor of Allied Health Sciences and Family and Community Medicine and held leadership roles in developing, managing and evaluating allied health education programs. Under Dr. Holcomb's leadership, the Allied Health Physician Assistant Program went from a certificate program to a bachelor's program and then to a master's program. In 1995, Dr. Holcomb was named the founding dean of the School of Allied Health Sciences (now the School of Health Professions). In 2012, he led the development of the School's successful Orthotics and Prosthetics Program. Upon retiring in 2015, Dr. Holcomb was awarded the title of dean emeritus for the School of Health Professions. The School further honored him by naming its annual research event the J. David Holcomb Research Day.
Outside of academia, Dr. Holcomb remained a huge sports fan and enjoyed attending and watching Houston college and professional sports with his two sons, grandson and friends. In particular, he loved rooting for the Houston Cougars. He also coached his sons' baseball and basketball teams when they were young. He loved to read, watch movies, and travel, but mostly, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends, either on the beach in Cancun sipping a "Banana Monkey", or at their lake house on Lake Conroe, driving his boat, eating good food and drinking cold beer. These places were the backdrop for many of his (and his family's) most cherished memories.
Dr. Holcomb is preceded in death by his beloved wife Penny (2019) and his parents, Maurice and Lura Holcomb. He is survived by his sons, Trace (Amy) and Jason (Elisa), both of Houston, his cherished grandchildren, Lauren and John, his brother, Steve (Jane) of Conroe and their children and grandchildren, and many dearly loved extended family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 717 Sage Road, Houston, Texas 77056, with a reception in the Bagby Parish Hall following the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Martin's Episcopal Church, the Parkinson's Foundation (select "Tribute Gift") or Baylor College of Medicine.
The family would like to thank the caregivers, administrators and employees at Silverado Hermann Park Memory Care Community. They have been such a blessing to the family and to Dr. Holcomb.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 30, 2020