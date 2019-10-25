|
J. Hugh Roff, Jr.
1931-2019
J. Hugh Roff, Jr., passed away on Wednesday, the 23rd of October 2019. He was 87 years of age.
A more detailed and specific obituary is to be published in Sunday's edition.
Friends are cordially invited to gather with the family and share remembrances of Mr. Roff during a reception to be held from two o'clock until four o'clock in the afternoon on Sunday, the 27th of October, in the grand foyer of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.
A memorial service is to be conducted at two o'clock in the afternoon on Monday, the 28th of October, in the sanctuary of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 5501 Main Street in Houston. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception to be held in the Foundren Hall.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 25, 2019