J. Lavon Kirkpatrick
1938-2019
J. Lavon Kirkpatrick, 81, passed away peacefully December 9, 2019 at her home in Houston.
Lavon was born April 1, 1938 near Lone Tree, Iowa. On December 20, 1959 Lavon married her high school sweetheart, David Kirkpatrick.
The couple lived and raised their family in Iowa City, Chicago, Hartford, and Houston, where they became permanent residents of Texas in 1983.
For many years, she volunteered with The Assistance League of Houston, lifting the spirits of child burn victims at The Shriner's Hospital by performing puppet shows, and was a former president of P.E.O Chapter A.X.-E.D. in Houston.
Survivors include her husband David; daughter, Lori Kirkpatrick; sons Steve Kirkpatrick (Brenda) and Tom Kirkpatrick (Djuana); grandchildren, Courtney Preston (Mike), David Kirkpatrick, Henry Kirkpatrick, and Hannah Kirkpatrick; sister, Betty Kirchner; brother and sisters in law, Dennis Kirkpatrick (Ann), Delores Eden, and Irmgard Eden; and beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date in Houston. Funeral Services will be held Monday, December 16, 2019 in Iowa City with burial in Lone Tree, Iowa. Arrangements are with Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City, Iowa. Instead of flowers and plants, memorials may be directed to The Swank Church Cemetery near Lone Tree (Swank Church Association, 5376 Sioux Avenue SE, Iowa City, Iowa, 52240) or to the . The family sends its sincere thanks to the amazing team at Vantage Hospice.
The complete obituary and on-line condolences are at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 15, 2019