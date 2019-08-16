|
J. Robert Herring
1942-2019
J. Robert Herring entered into the loving arms of the Lord on August 9, 2019 at the age of 77 years old. He was a native Houstonian, born on February 18, 1942 to Alta Lakin and Jasper Herring.
J. Robert Herring married Carloyn Bond in 1964. Robert began his lifelong career in plumbing in 1964. He was a member of the Plumbers Local No. 68, the American Society of Plumbing Engineers and the Mechanical Contractors Association. He was a hard man to work for but he was always fair. He started out with Mills & Herring in Pasadena. Eventually he was in business for himself with The Herring Company in Pasadena.
Mr. Herring is preceded in death by his father; Jasper Robert Herring, step-mother; Lucille Herring, mother; Alta Lakin, sister; Glenda Sawyer and brother; John Willman.
He will always be remembered by his wife of 55 years Carolyn Bond Herring, two sisters; Yvonne Miller and Jean Ann Hunt, two daughters; Yvonne Boisvenue of New York and Rhonda and husband Robert Goerlitz of Deer Park, two honorary daughters; Libby Blair of Baytown and Tracie Maloy of Houston, five grandchildren; JR Goerlitz of Deer Park, JT Goerlitz of Deer Park, Michelle Goerlitz of Deer Park, Bridgette Boisvenue of New York and Bernard Boisvenue of New York, 9 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Herring will be forever in the hearts of the pallbearers and Honorary pallbearers that will be part of the funeral service; JR Goerlitz, JT Goerlitz, Michelle Goerlitz, Neal Cordray, Tracie Maloy, Bruce Douzat, Larry Atkinson, Allen Esthay, Robert Chumley, Eddie Hawkins, David Lippart, and Shane Gustafson.
The Herring family will be receiving friends and family on Thursday, August 15, 2019, for visitation at South Park Funeral Home starting at 5:00PM - 9:00PM. The funeral services will continue Friday, August 16, 2019 at 2:00PM with a burial to follow.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 16, 2019