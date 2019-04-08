Jack F. Abercia Sr.

1933-2019

Jack Faour Abercia, Sr., a native Houstonian, passed away April 7, 2019, at the age of 85. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother, Jack spent 42 years with the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office where he started as a Deputy rising in the ranks to Lieutenant, Captain, and Chief Deputy. He was unanimously appointed Constable of Precinct 1 by the Harris County Commissioners Court in 1991, elected to the office in 1992 and re-elected for four terms, retiring in 2012. Prior to that he was a Paleontologist for US Oil of Louisiana, a Field Agent for Jones Apothecary and served in the National guard. He was also past President of Justice of the Peace and Constables Association of Texas. Jack was also a long standing member of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. He is preceded in death by his parents Tofie and Libbie Abercia, brother Johnnie Abercia and sister Juliette Moses. He is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years, Jacque, children Jack Jr and wife Martha, Michael, David Sr, Patrick and wife Denise, Pamela and husband Tim, grandchildren David Jr, James and wife Christina, Kylie, Kaitlyn, Colton, Tyler, and Payton, great grandchildren Kaylee and Gage, brothers Ralph Abercia and wife Adelene, Louis Abercia and wife Rosalie, and George Abercia and wife Irene, Florence Abercia and numerous nieces and nephews.

All services will be held at St. George Orthodox Christian Church (5311 Mercer St). Viewing will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, with a Trisagion service to follow immediately after. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 8, 2019