Jack Alfred Sandel
1925-2020
Jack Alfred Sandel was born to Lula Woods Sandel and Elvin Shuford Sandel, Sr. in Greenville County, South Carolina, on July 23rd, 1925.
Jack was preceded in death by his loving wife, Patience Sandel, and his siblings: Virginia Mood, Evelyn Boyd, and "Bill" Sandel . The four Sandel siblings were all blessed to be nonagenarians.
Surviving family members are children Kyle Sandel (Carolyn), Susan Toole (Randy), Mary Alderman (Joseph) and Linda Eyles (Simon). Jack has 6 grandchildren: Eric, Caroline, Zach, Ryan, Becca, and Jack Christian, and 4 great-grandchildren.
Jack received his B.S. degree from Clemson College. During his Clemson days he went by the nickname "Sandy" and played basketball for the Tigers. His education at Clemson was put on hold when he went off to serve during WWII. After military duty he went on to complete his degree at Clemson and get his Master's Degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.
Jack joined the Army in December 1944. He was a 2nd Lieutenant for the 20th Air Force during WWII where he was a Radar Observer Bombardier and Navigator on B29s in the Pacific-Asian Theater. He went on to serve with the Air Force on active duty for part of the Korean War. He remained with the Air Force Reserve until 1955.
While in military service he met his wife in Tucson, Arizona. Following a short courtship they married on Valentine's Day, 1953. They were married for 64 years until Patience's death in 2017.
Upon leaving service Jack taught engineering, ultimately becoming a civil engineer with Texaco where he worked for 40 years. During that time, Jack and his family traveled all over the U.S. and Europe on project assignments. His last assignment brought him to Houston, Texas in 1977, where he resided for the remaining 40 plus years of his life.
Jack's many interests included architectural drawing, photography, and golf. He constantly tinkered with a multitude of home projects, being very handy and inquisitive. Later in life his main interest became Sandel family genealogy, which he compiled into a book. An easygoing personality, he never passed on an opportunity to crack a joke or make someone laugh.
The family would like to say a special thanks to his caregiver, Lula Everett, for looking after our father so well in his final years.
At this time no formal memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in honor of Jack Sandel to the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 78517, Topeka, KS 66675 or woundedwarriorproject.org