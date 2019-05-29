Home

Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
(713) 789-3005
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Martin's Episcopal Church
717 Sage Road
Houston, TX
Visitation
Following Services
St. Martin's Episcopal Church (Bagby Parish Hall)
717 Sage Road
Houston, TX
Jack B. St. Clair Obituary
Jack B. St. Clair
1919-2019
Jack B. St. Clair, was born in Roanoke, Virginia, on the 17th of August 1919, and passed away at home in Houston, on the 14th of April 2019, just three months short of his 100th birthday.
A more detailed and specific obituary was published in this past weekend's Sunday edition of the Houston Chronicle and remains accessible via the internet at geohlewis.com.
The memorial service is to be conducted at two o'clock in the afternoon on Monday, the 3rd of June, at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 717 Sage Road in Houston. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception in the adjacent Bagby Parish Hall.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in Mr. St. Clair's name be directed to St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 717 Sage Rd., Houston, TX, 77056; or to the Seminary of the Southwest, Attn: Wally Moore, 501 East 32nd St., Austin, TX, 78705.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 29, 2019
