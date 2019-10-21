Home

Brookside Funeral Home
13747 Eastex Freeway
Houston, TX 77039
(281) 449-6511
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Brookside Funeral Home
13747 Eastex Freeway
Houston, TX 77039
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Brookside Funeral Home
13747 Eastex Freeway
Houston, TX 77039
View Map
Jack Calvert


1929 - 2019
Jack Calvert Obituary
Jack Wallace Calvert
1929-2019
Jack Wallace Calvert, 90, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully October 17, 2019, from pneumonia.
Jack was a native Texan, born in Houston on April 23, 1929, and lived on the northside of Houston for 85+ years. He graduated from Jeff Davis High School where he excelled in basketball and cheerleading. After completing one year at Sam Houston State Teachers College, he began a fulfilling 37-year career with Maxwell House Coffee. Jack married his sweetheart and favorite jitterbug partner, Joyce Garland, in 1949. They shared travel adventures with family and friends, including many years with the Lone Star Sams RV Club.
Jack loved the outdoors! He was passionate about camping, hunting, and fishing, especially with family. He was an avid Houston sports fan, especially the Astros and Rockets. His legacy will live on through all those he inspired to share his passions. He was a dedicated Scoutmaster and renowned storyteller. Always ready to share his opinions, Jack was often called upon to judge in pie and casserole contests.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Thelma Calvert; wife, Joyce Garland Calvert; brother, Byron "Bill" Calvert; grandson, Brandon Calvert, and daughter-in-law, Martha Calvert.
He is survived by his son, Dan Calvert and wife, Mary Ann, Houston; daughter, Glenda Koctar and husband, Randy, The Woodlands; granddaughter, Courtney Shelton and husband, Shane, Dallas; grandson, Russell Wiggins and wife, Amber, Midland; granddaughter, Randi Hissom and husband, Matt, Los Angeles; great-grandchildren: Drew and Josh Wiggins, Jackson Shelton, and Abigail Hissom, and nieces, nephews and tons of cousins.
Visitation: Sunday, Oct 20 from 5-7:30PM. Service: Monday, Oct 21at 10AM. Both will take place at Brookside Funeral Home, Eastex Fwy, Houston. Info: brooksidefuneralhomelauder.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 21, 2019
