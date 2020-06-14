Andrew Jackson "Jack" Clark III
1938-2020
Andrew Jackson "Jack" Clark III, husband, father, and grandfather passed away in Houston, Texas, on the morning of the 10th of June 2020, after a lengthy illness. He was 81 years of age.
He was born on the 30th of June 1938 in Lockhart, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, AJ and Frances Alma Clark, his wife Elizabeth Jeanne Clark, and his brother Kenneth Clark.
Jack was born in Lockhart, but his family soon moved to Port Arthur where he grew up with his older sister Anne and his younger brother Kenneth. Growing up on the Texas Gulf Coast, Jack loved sailing and playing football with his many friends. He often fondly remarked of his youth and his many sailing trips and other adventures with his life-long good friend and co-conspirator, Murray Richardson. Jack graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1956, where he was involved in student government and excelled in both academics and athletics.
After attending Rice University and playing on the football team for two years, Jack later graduated from Lamar University in 1961. Upon graduation from Lamar, Jack enrolled in the United States Army and was trained as a Chinese linguist at the Army Language School in Monterrey, California. He was seconded by the Army Security Agency to the National Security Agency at various posts in the Far East. In 1964, he completed his military obligation and was honorably discharged. He then enrolled at the University of Texas School of Law where he completed his Juris Doctorate in 1967. It was during this time in law school that he met the love of his life, Elizabeth Jean Knesek, and they were married in Austin in 1968. The newlyweds then moved to Midland where Jack began his practice of corporate and securities law with the firm of Bullock & Neely. In 1969, they moved to Houston where Jack joined the firm of Childs, Fortenbach, Beck & Guyton, where he later became a partner and served on its management committee. It was after this move to Houston that Jack and Jeanne started their family, welcoming Andrew in 1972 and soon followed by twin sisters Amy and Ashley in 1974. In 1988, he became a partner in the Houston office of Butler & Binion where he practiced corporate law for several years before continuing on with the solo practice of law.
Jack and Jeanne were longtime members of Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church. Community outreach and involvement was always important to Jack throughout his life. He served on the board of directors of the Houston Metropolitan YMCA, the Memorial Spring Branch Rotary Club, and the Young Men's Christian Association. In addition, Jack also served as a board member to the National Tax Research Committee, Americans For Fair Taxation, Technology For All-Houston, Houston Hope, the Brenda & John H. Duncan Rise School of Houston, the Pan American Cultural Exchange, the Post Oak School, the Foundation of Language and Learning Opportunities, the Trotter Education Foundation, and the Jack Trotter Foundation.
Jack was an avid sports fan and would often be found on the front row at all of his children and grandchildren's sporting events. He loved the Astros, Oilers, Texans, and Rockets and was a Rice Owls baseball season ticket holder for many years where he was known to always head home after the 7th inning, regardless of the score! In addition to being a sports fan, Jack also loved classical music, poetry, and his quail hunting dogs. He enjoyed a fine single malt scotch or a nice glass of wine and always looked forward to his monthly "Trotter" lunch bunch gatherings with his dear friends.
Jack is survived by his three children, Andrew Jackson Clark IV and his wife Natalie; Amy Walton and her husband Michael, all of Houston, and his daughter Ashley Anne Clark of Glenwood Springs, Colorado. He is also survived by his six grandchildren, Clark Michael Walton, Cullen Hughes Walton, William Carlton Walton, Catherine Douglas Clark, Caroline Colley Clark, and Andrew "Jackson" Clark V. His sister Tempie Anne Closs and her husband Frank, and his sister-in-law, Patricia Ann Clark, all of Coldspring, Texas, also survive him.
Friends are cordially invited to greet the family during a visitation from five o'clock in the afternoon until seven o'clock in the evening on Tuesday, the 16th of June, in the grand foyer of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston, where respect for current social distancing protocols will be kindly requested.
A celebration of Jack's life is to be held at one o'clock on Wednesday June 17th, in the Sanctuary of Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church, 11612 Memorial Drive in Houston, where Rev. Dave Steane, Executive Pastor, will officiate.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in Jack's name be directed to The Rise School of Houston, 5618 H. Mark Crosswell Jr. Street, Houston, Texas 77021.
