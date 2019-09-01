|
|
Jack G. Coblenz
1928-2019
Jack G. Coblenz passed away on August 15, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Jack was born on November 24, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois to Lillian Swan Coblenz and Randolph Jacob Coblenz, and was raised by his mother and stepfather, Joe Wilder. Jack was a proud graduate of Lincoln Park (formerly Waller) High School. After graduating from high school Jack joined the U.S. Air Force. Jack began his military career as an aviation cadet, and despite being the only cadet without a college degree, he graduated at the top of his class. He went on to serve for 20 years, first as a navigator and then as a meteorologist, retiring with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. While in the Air Force Jack obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in meteorology from Pennsylvania State University and a Masters Degree in meteorology from the University of Michigan. After retiring from the military Jack enjoyed a long second career in the environmental business, helping create the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency in the 1970s and then as an environmental consultant for many years, starting and running several businesses, the most recent being Source Environmental Sciences in Houston. When Jack wasn't working (which was his passion), he loved to play golf, read, swim in his pool, and as a younger man, ski, compete in fun runs, and ride his bicycle built for two with his high school sweetheart and wife of 63 years, Madeline Elizabeth Coblenz. After seeing Harry Truman give a speech in Chicago Jack became a lifelong Democrat. Jack was a member of Mensa, the American Meteorological Society and the Air and Waste Management Association.
Jack is survived by his son Michael Coblenz, and wife Susanna Ward; his daughter Madeline Ann Coblenz, and husband William Mason; his grandchildren, Clara Coblenz and Jack Mason; his brother Ronnie Coblenz, and wife Hoda; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Rita Coblenz McMurray and his brother, Jimmy Coblenz
A private memorial service will be held by the family in Fort Walton Beach Florida, where Jack will be buried alongside his mother, stepfather, brother Jimmy and beloved wife, Madeline. The family asks that any donations be made in Jack's memory to the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago where he was employed as a youth (lpzoo.org).
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 1, 2019