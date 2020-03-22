|
|
Jack Chambers
Douglass
1931-2020
Jack Chambers Douglass was born in Decatur, Texas, on the 4th of November 1931, and passed away peacefully in Houston on Tuesday, the 17th of March 2020. He was 88 years of age.
In light of current health and safety concerns, arrangements for a memorial service are pending and will be announced at a later date. In the interim, you are encouraged to visit his online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family. There you may also opt to receive updated service information by selecting the "Receive Notifications" icon.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2020