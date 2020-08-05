1/1
Jack Grochoske
1929 - 2020
Jack Grochoske
1929-2020
Louis "Jack" Grochoske, of Baytown died on August 1, 2020. Jack graduated from Texas A&M, class of 1956. He retired from Jesse H. Jones High School in Houston, TX. He coached football and taught woodshop. His students called him Mr. "Gro." He served in the Army during the Korean War.
He was a man of faith and dedicated member of Rollingbrook Baptist Church.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mary Grochoske, sister Kathryn Kunze, and brother-in-law Ben Kunze. He is survived by Barbara and Tom Fields of Tarpley. Cullen Fields of Austin. Mary and Ronnie Ramsey of Crosby. Jansi Campbell and Dave of Aledo. Natalie Van Baale and John of Huffman. Pamela Kunkle, Connie, Laila and Lemaria of Houston, and other relatives.
You may pay your respects on Friday, August 7, 2020, from 11a-3p at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr. Baytown, TX. Please wear a mask. A private family burial is scheduled on Saturday.

Published in Houston Chronicle from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
11:00 - 03:00 PM
Navarre Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Navarre Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2444 Rollingbrook Dr
Baytown, TX 77521
(281) 422-8111
