South Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
1310 North Main St.
Pearland, TX 77581
(281) 485-2711
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
8:30 AM
South Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
1310 North Main St.
Pearland, TX 77581
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
South Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
1310 North Main St.
Pearland, TX 77581
Jack Joseph Oddo
1930-2019
Jack Joseph Oddo passed away on April 17, 2019 at age 88. He was born in Brighton, Alabama to Parents Lovie Stevens Oddo & Joseph Oddo on June 6, 1930. He is preceded in death by his Wife of 61 years, Sara Lanza Oddo in 2011.
Jack is survived by Sons---James, Joseph & Wife Paula, Vincent & Wife Rachael, Steven & Wife Moriah---and 9 Grandchildren & 3 Great Grandchildren. The Oddo Family will be receiving friends & family on Thursday, April 25, 2019 for a visitation starting at 8:30AM at South Park Funeral Home--1310 N. Main St, Pearland, TX 77581. Funeral Service will begin at 10:00 AM on Thursday with internment to follow at South Park Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 23, 2019
