Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmidt Funeral Home - Bellville - Bellville
12029 Hwy. 36 South
Bellville, TX 77418
(979) 865-2424
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home - Bellville - Bellville
12029 Hwy. 36 South
Bellville, TX 77418
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
The Christian Faith Church
20 South Front Street
Bellville, TX
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Woodlawn Cemetery
47-84 FM 884
Goliad, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Kovar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Kovar


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Kovar Obituary
Jack Kovar
1947-2019
JACK LEON KOVAR, 71, of Bellville, Texas, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Sealy, Texas.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M., Friday, September 27, 2019, at the Schmidt Funeral Home in Bellville.
Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 A.M., Saturday, September 28, 2019, at The Christian Faith Church, 620 South Front Street, Bellville, Texas 77418.
A Graveside Service will be held at 3:00 P.M., Saturday, September 28, 2019, in the Woodlawn Cemetery, 47-84 FM 884, Goliad, Texas 77963 (Weesatche).
Please visit our website for full obituary and more service details.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now