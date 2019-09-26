|
|
Jack Kovar
1947-2019
JACK LEON KOVAR, 71, of Bellville, Texas, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Sealy, Texas.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M., Friday, September 27, 2019, at the Schmidt Funeral Home in Bellville.
Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 A.M., Saturday, September 28, 2019, at The Christian Faith Church, 620 South Front Street, Bellville, Texas 77418.
A Graveside Service will be held at 3:00 P.M., Saturday, September 28, 2019, in the Woodlawn Cemetery, 47-84 FM 884, Goliad, Texas 77963 (Weesatche).
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 26, 2019