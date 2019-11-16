Home

POWERED BY

Services
McNutt Funeral Home & Crematory
1703 Porter Road
Conroe, TX 77301
(936) 756-2724
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Ascension Episcopal Church
2525 Seagler Road
Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Leeka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Leeka Sr.


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Leeka Sr. Obituary
Jack Keith Leeka
1936-2019
Jack Keith Leeka passed away November 7, 2019 after a brave struggle with Parkinson's Disease.
Jack was born in Springfield Missouri on September 27, 1936 but grew up in Joplin Missouri where he graduated Joplin High School. Jack attended Southern Methodist University where he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. While at SMU, Jack met his future wife Elizabeth (Betty) Houston Smallwood who had been visiting a friend for the weekend. Jack and Betty were then married May 9, 1959. After graduating SMU, Jack attended the University of Texas Law School and graduated in the spring of 1963. Jack then moved to Houston and worked as an attorney for almost 50 years. Skiing was Jack's most fulfilling hobby and he felt happiest when skiing down the slopes at Vail. Jack will be remembered by his children Elizabeth Leeka Albert and Jack Keith Leeka Jr, grandchildren Nicholas Albert and Jack Albert and many nieces, nephews and friends. Jack was predeceased by his wife of 59 years Elizabeth Smallwood Leeka as well as parents George I Leeka and Velta Fay Leeka and sister Georgine Ruth Jones.
The family would like to thank the staff at Heartis as well as his caregiver Peggy Evans.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held in memory of Jack on Friday November 22nd at 1:00 PM at Ascension Episcopal Church, 2525 Seagler Road, Houston TX 77042 (713) 781-1330
Published in Houston Chronicle from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -