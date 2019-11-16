|
Jack Keith Leeka
1936-2019
Jack Keith Leeka passed away November 7, 2019 after a brave struggle with Parkinson's Disease.
Jack was born in Springfield Missouri on September 27, 1936 but grew up in Joplin Missouri where he graduated Joplin High School. Jack attended Southern Methodist University where he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. While at SMU, Jack met his future wife Elizabeth (Betty) Houston Smallwood who had been visiting a friend for the weekend. Jack and Betty were then married May 9, 1959. After graduating SMU, Jack attended the University of Texas Law School and graduated in the spring of 1963. Jack then moved to Houston and worked as an attorney for almost 50 years. Skiing was Jack's most fulfilling hobby and he felt happiest when skiing down the slopes at Vail. Jack will be remembered by his children Elizabeth Leeka Albert and Jack Keith Leeka Jr, grandchildren Nicholas Albert and Jack Albert and many nieces, nephews and friends. Jack was predeceased by his wife of 59 years Elizabeth Smallwood Leeka as well as parents George I Leeka and Velta Fay Leeka and sister Georgine Ruth Jones.
The family would like to thank the staff at Heartis as well as his caregiver Peggy Evans.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held in memory of Jack on Friday November 22nd at 1:00 PM at Ascension Episcopal Church, 2525 Seagler Road, Houston TX 77042 (713) 781-1330
Published in Houston Chronicle from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2019