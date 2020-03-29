|
Jack B. Moorhead
1936-2020
Jack B. Moorhead passed away in Houston on Monday, the 23rd of March 2020. He was 83 years of age.
A native Texan, he was born on the 19th of November 1936, in Houston. Jack graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in 1955. It was at Austin High School where Jack met his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Adrienne Cordell. Following graduation, Jack and Adrienne married on the 7th of June 1957, in Houston, Texas. The two were married 62 years. In the words of Jack, himself, "she was my best friend, my love, my everything. I loved her on earth and will love her for eternity."
Jack was a proud graduate of the University of Houston, which provided him with the opportunity to attend classes while also working full-time and raising a family. He graduated in 1968 with a B.A. in Business Administration. He wore Cougar red proudly and was never shy about flashing the Cougar sign. In addition, Jack was a proud lifetime Mason.
Prior to graduating from UH, Jack studied court reporting under Robert Krippner in Houston, holding Texas Shorthand Reporter Certification Number 192. He served as a an Official Court Reporter in Harris County Criminal Court at Law # 1 (1961-1966), the 113th Judicial District Court (1967-1976) and as Deputy Official Court Reporter of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas (1977-1978). He was also a past president of the Houston Court Reporters Association (1976). Jack went on to form and buy several court reporting firms, the most notable of which he co-found, International Court Reporters, Inc., a preeminent provider of court reporting and videographer services. His work took him to courtrooms, embassies, and law offices across the United States and abroad, including nearly every state in the U.S. and 17 foreign countries. His passion for his profession truly was contagious.
Jack was especially proud of his children Mark and Kerri, who were born in 1959 and 1963 respectively. He was active in their school and extracurricular activities. When not working or spending time with family, Jack could be found hunting or fishing. His love for nature and the outdoors was obvious by the smile on his face when a big fish was on the line or a bird was in his sight. Jack was also the ultimate host, always stocking his home with the favorite items of his guests. This was certainly the case when he and Adrienne hosted friends and family to play cards or have game nights.
As he often would lament during a less than stellar hand of canasta, "he didn't mind losing, but he hated bad luck." But as Jack told us on numerous occasions, he was especially lucky in life. And, so were we to have had such an incredible man.
Jack was preceded in death by his father, Judge Ben Franklin Moorhead; his mother, Bessie Yawn Moorhead; brother, Don L. Moorhead and his wife, Betty. He is survived by his wife, Adrienne Cordell Moorhead; his son, Mark; his daughter, Kerri Reynolds; his grandchildren, Melissa Molina-Annis and husband, Jeremy Annis, Lindsey Moorhead and husband, Chris Beard, Wesley Moorhead, and Brooke Reynolds; and great-grandchild, Tyler Annis. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews and dear friends. Special thanks to his friends in the Ticket to Heaven Bible Study Class at Second Baptist Church, which friendships he appreciated immensely.
Due to current concerns surrounding the health of our community, a service will take place privately with family. A celebration of life and memorial service followed by a reception will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests that memorial contributions in his name be directed to M.D. Anderson Acute Palliative Care Unit or the Houston Junior Woman's Club, 6249 Ella Lee Lane, Houston, TX 77057.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2020