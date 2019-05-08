Jack Harold New

1923-2019

Jack Harold New, 95, of Weston Lakes (Fulshear), Texas passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019.

Jack was born in Franklin, Texas on October 25, 1923. He graduated from Franklin High School in 1941. He served in the U.S. Navy in World War II. In 1951, he graduated from Texas A & M with a degree in Petroleum Engineering and went to work for Humble Oil and Refining Company (ExxonMobil) where he worked until he retired in 1981.

Jack (PawPaw) was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Roger Melton New; two children, Mark New (Dicque) and Carole New Goddard (Steve); seven grandchildren (and spouses); and thirteen great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at Simonton Community Church in Simonton, Texas on Friday, May 10 with visitation at 1:00 p.m. and funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Fulshear Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Simonton Community Church or the .

