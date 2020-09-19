Lt Col Jack Beckwith
Porterfield, USA, Retired
1929-2020
Jack Porterfield, 91, passed away on September 16th, 2020.
Jack was born September 5th, 1929 in Mobile, Alabama to John R. and Christine Porterfield.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents and his late wife Emily Jane Bullard Porterfield.
He is survived by his wife Janice, his 5 children; Jack B Porterfield Jr., Davis Porterfield and wife Mary, Lee Porterfield and wife Linda, Clifford Porterfield and wife Lisa, and his Daughter Faye.
8 Grandchildren; Jackson and wife Donna Lynn, Emily and husband Scott, Kayla, Jacob, Rebecca, Christine and husband Peter, Trey and wife Mallory, and John. 9 Great Grandchildren; Jacklynn, Noah, Davis, Ford, Lewis, Jeulia, Beck, Elyse, and Abby.
3 Stepsons; Rob, Andrew, and Callum
Jack married his late wife Emily in 1950 before his first assignment in the US Army where he fought and served for our country for 24 years. Among his many honors and medals that he was decorated with while serving, he also was the assistant professor of military science at the University of Oklahoma, McNeese State, and later became named professor of military science, history, and director of the ROTC at the University of Houston.
Jack settled his wife and family in Houston, Tx. where they raised their 5 children and had an active and busy life. After retiring from the Army, he worked at Marine & Petroleum for 25 years. He married his wife Janice in 2005, and later moved to Richmond, Tx and have become a big part of the community.
Jack was very active in the Gilbert & Sullivan Foundation and the Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston where he sang, and was a member of the board for 33 years. Jack was also very active in his church, the One Accord singing group, As Time Goes By vocal group, the Houston Liederkranz, the Shanty Cor singing group, and his community. He loved messing with his garden, telling long stories, lecturing his kids, being with his family, and watching the hummingbirds. His favorite places to be were the coast, where he loved to walk along the beach or the jetties and New Braunfels to enjoy the river, bakeries, and the German beer.
Jack will be missed greatly by his wife, family, and many friends he left behind.
The family would like to thank the many doctors and staff that have helped over the years, with special thanks to Dr. Ned Stein who has been with us since the beginning.
In Lieu of flowers please send donations to: The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston (gilbertandsullivan.org
) or the Cancer Research Institute (cancerresearch.org
)
A Celebration of Life for Family & Close Friends will be held Monday Sept 21st, 2pm at St. Lukes United Methodist Church Gethsemane.