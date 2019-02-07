Jack Randolph Coble

1920-2019

On Friday, February 1, 2019, Jack Randolph Coble passed away peacefully while surrounded by family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, and friend.

Jack Coble was born at home on October 29, 1920 to George and Lemma Coble in Arlington, Texas, the youngest of six. Jack's father was a livestock inspector, and so the family moved around Texas until finally settling in Bellaire when Jack was a teenager.

There, at age 15, he met Betty Ilene Beck, his wife of 69 years until her death in 2016. In 1941 he joined the Navy, received his navy wings and was commissioned as a pilot. In 1946, at the end of the war, he was discharged, having reached the rank of lieutenant.

Upon Jack's discharge from the Navy, he and Betty were married and started their life together in Bellaire. Their union produced five children, with little Mark surviving only ten days. Jack joined the US Postal Service in 1946. In 1971, he was promoted to Postmaster of Bellaire, serving until he retired in 1980.

Jack loved spending time with the family fishing. He was also a loyal fan of the Astros, the Rockets, and the Texans, win or lose. If you are reading this, Jim Crane, Marwin Gonzalez was his favorite.

Jack was known for his integrity and his easy-going disposition. He was loved by all who knew him, and his family, friends, and neighbors will miss him greatly.

Jack was predeceased by his wife, Betty Ilene Coble, and all of his siblings. Jack is survived by his children, Peggy Donnell; Pat Wright; George Coble (Theresa Eilers); and Boyd Coble (Bobby Owen, deceased); seven grandchildren, and six great children, and numerous nieces and nephews including his niece Dot Davis, who was more like a sister to him.

Memorial Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 9, at Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home . A more detailed obituary can be found at www.earthmanbellaire.com.