Jack Roy Oliphant

1930-2019

Jack Roy Oliphant passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 with his children by his side. He was 88 years of age. Born in Muskogee, Oklahoma in 1930, Jack moved first to Pampa , Texas, then to La Porte in the mid 1940's where he graduated from La Porte High School. Recipient of a football scholarship, he then attended Wharton Junior College until a football injury ended his gridiron career. He began working at Shell Chemical in Deer Park in the early 1950s and continued there until he retired. He attended San Jacinto Jr. College and received his Safety Engineer and Instrumentation Certification. He moved from Operator to Safety Inspector at Shell and later became the first Fire Chief for both the Chemical and Refinery plants in Deer Park. He was instrumental in forming the CIMA(Channel Industries Mutual Aid) organization that allows each plant to assist and participate in fire and hazard incidents along the ship channel. He and the Governor Mark White set up and formed the Pension fund for volunteer fire fighters so that the volunteers could receive something for their efforts and contributions to their cities throughout the State of Texas. He was an Elder at La Porte Community Church and served various committees in La Porte Texas where he was Fire Chief of the La Porte Volunteer Fire Department for 20 years.

Jack is survived by his four children and their families; Valerie Gore, children Vanessa Fielding and husband Chuck; Josh Gore and wife Jenny. Barry Oliphant and his wife Suzie along with Michelle and Ronnie Cremers, Tony Oliphant, and Natalie Oliphant. Lance Oliphant and his wife Cyresia and Ethan Oliphant and Shelby Oliphant, and Bret Oliphant and his daughter Chelsea Oliphant. He is also survived by 8 great grandchildren, Cassidy and Wyatt Fielding, Avery and Jackson Gore, Jordan, Morgan, Trey and Torran Cremers . In addition, Jack is survived by one brother, Wayne Paul Oliphant and his wife Alice.

A celebration of Jack's life and Memorial Service will be held Sunday, June 30 at 3 PM at the La Porte Community Church in La Porte. Visitation with the family will begin at 2:30 and a reception will be held at the church afterwards. The family wishes to thank each and every one for their prayers and kind acts during Jack's illness. We know he is at peace with our mother at this time in God's presence.

In lieu of flowers, please direct your donations to the La Porte Volunteer Fire Department or the La Porte Community Church.